Buy cottages for leisure, not investments: experts

Short-term rental services like Airbnb, cottage rental websites and VRBO can help to offset some of the costs by facilitating the rental of the property.

Due diligence is required, however, because some rural municipalities such as Morin Heights and St. Sauveur in Quebec have imposed bylaws banning Airbnb rentals in some zones.

Soper said purchasing a recreational property is normally viewed as a luxury.

"I know some people justify it as a financial investment because typically property appreciates over time, but recreational property doesn't appreciate in the predictable, reliable way that urban property does."

The sales prices of recreational properties in Ontario and Quebec are currently increasing at about seven per cent compared to little increase at all for urban locations following a correction. But Soper said that's an anomaly. The recreational market was dead in the post-recession years, but is strong now because of low unemployment, implied wealth from urban home prices and the Canadian dollar making it attractive to U.S. buyers.

"But that's not something you should bet on," he said in an interview.

"Buy it for a lifestyle decision. Buy it for your children...Buying a rec property purely for investment is not a good decision."

Royal LePage's 2019 recreational report says overall prices rose five per cent to $411,471 last year as low inventory caused sales to decrease 8.3 per cent. Prices are forecast to increase 4.7 per cent this year, led by high demand in Ontario and Quebec to offset softer market conditions in British Columbia.

John Pasalis, president of the Toronto-based firm Realosophy Realty Inc., says the cost of housing in Greater Toronto is prompting buyers who feel they need to be in the real estate market to buy what they can, which is a cottage.

"I think buyers need to be cautious and really understand that cottages do not move at the same rate as the city of Toronto housing market. So if they're expecting really, really big gains in capital they might be surprised in five or 10 years to see what their cottages are worth."

By Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press