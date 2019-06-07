Fly the Pride flag, Waterloo students tell their Catholic high school

WATERLOO — St. David students are calling on a Catholic high school to fly a rainbow Pride flag, to show students they are welcome whatever their sexuality.

"Our school's motto is that we're supposed to be all-inclusive," said Hayley Huber, 17.

Several students at St. David Catholic Secondary School believe their school refuses to fly a Pride flag because it would go against religious teachings. They have launched a petition to deliver to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

The board denies it has barred the Pride flag for religious reasons. It cites national protocol which says that if a Canadian flag is flown (as all Catholic schools do) it must be the only flag on the mast.

"We as a school system would never accept any idea that supporting our LGBTQ students, staff and broader community is against Catholic values," spokesperson John Shewchuk said.

In a contrary decision, all public schools are flying Pride flags this month to show "our schools are safe spaces for everyone that walks through our doors," the Waterloo Region District School Board says.

The public board says it has been told by the government that Pride flags may be flown beneath Canadian flags as "an acceptable workaround" when there is only one mast.

St. David students launched their Pride petition Wednesday. By Thursday more than 150 students signed it. Advocates also created an online version. They hope to get 500 students on board.

The Pride flag is meant to celebrate diversity and show support for people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer (LGBTQ) or other.