Wellesley home destroyed in massive early morning fire

A house in Wellesley was destroyed in an early morning fire which started in a car parked in the garage.

The fire on Friday June 7 caused damage over $600,000.

The couple that lived in the home on Parkview Drive got out safely during the blaze after a bystander knocked on the door and notified them of the fire and called 911. The person walking by saw the flames in the garage.

Wellesley Fire Chief Paul Redman says the cause of the fire was an issue with the couple's car. He mentioned that it was possibly an electrical problem.