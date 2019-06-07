Wellesley home perishes in massive early morning fire

A house in Wellesley is destroyed after an early morning fire, which originally started in a car parked in the garage.
The early morning fire on Friday June 7 caused damage over $600,000.
The couple that lived in the home on Parkview Drive got out safely during the blaze though after a bystander knocked on the door and notified them of the fire and called 9-11.
Wellesley fire chief Paul Redman says the cause of the fire was an issue with the couple's car, which was parked in the garage. He mentioned that it was possibly an electrical problem.
The Wellesley Fire Department got the call about the fire at 5:37 a.m.
According to the Township of Wellesley, damage for the fire is estimated between $600,000 to $700,000.
Redman says the big part of the blaze was extinguished in 10-15 minutes while the spreading stopped in about 35 to 40 minutes. Crews were still on scene as of 10:45 a.m. on Friday.
Schmidstville Restaurant showed up with breakfast sandwiches and treats for firefighters and police officers on the scene.
