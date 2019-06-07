Wellesley home perishes in massive early morning fire

A house in Wellesley is destroyed after an early morning fire, which originally started in a car parked in the garage.

The early morning fire on Friday June 7 caused damage over $600,000.

The couple that lived in the home on Parkview Drive got out safely during the blaze though after a bystander knocked on the door and notified them of the fire and called 9-11.

Wellesley fire chief Paul Redman says the cause of the fire was an issue with the couple's car, which was parked in the garage. He mentioned that it was possibly an electrical problem.