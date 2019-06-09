Design challenge envisions new future for Kitchener’s civic district

KITCHENER — Burying parking lots to create more green space and turning a busy road into a pedestrian walkway were among the grand visions pitched to revitalize Kitchener's civic district.

Four teams hashed out plans for the sprawling block in the city's core during a two-day design exercise hosted by the Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery and the University of Waterloo school of architecture.

"We gave them the challenge of dealing with what is at the moment a very fragmented space," said Rick Haldenby, professor and former director of the architecture school, who guided the charrette. "It has no real presence in the community."

The block bounded by Queen, Frederick, Weber and Ellen streets has several great amenities — two theatres, an art gallery and public library — but it lacks vitality.

"There are all kinds of possibilities for what the site can become, but it hasn't become anything," Haldenby said.

A charrette is basically an intense design process in which there's a challenge to be tackled, in this case the future of the block, in a limited amount of time.

The teams, made up of a mix of architects, engineers, developers, urban planners, artists and civic leaders, had all day Friday to brainstorm, and then on Saturday presented their ideas for the district.

"This is really an enclave right now," said Rod Regier, planning commissioner for Waterloo Region and a team leader.

The block's tucked into a residential neighbourhood, separated from the rest of the downtown. His team's plan was to create a green corridor cutting diagonally through the block to the corner of Weber and Frederick and straight on to the nearest Ion station to connect it to downtown.

They also wanted to relocate the art gallery from the Centre in the Square to front along Frederick for a boost to its visibility, and pepper mixed-use buildings throughout the block to make it less homogenous.