Changing market prompts Kitchener to launch affordable housing strategy

KITCHENER — In recognition of growing pressures on the local housing market, the City of Kitchener wants to launch an affordable housing strategy, but the strategy and a plan of action to address the situation won't be in place until the end of 2020.
Housing is a pressing issue, but it's also a complex one that requires careful study, said Brandon Sloan, Kitchener's manager of long-range and policy planning, who is helping steer the housing strategy.
All levels of government are involved in the issue, with the Region of Waterloo acting as the lead municipality on housing matters, Sloan said. The topic of housing is so broad that "we want to determine the best value to put our effort," he said.
Both residents and council have made it clear affordable housing is a top concern.
"This is one of the top priorities for the city and the community," Sloan said. "Shelter is a basic human need. We need to make sure everybody has adequate shelter and housing."
Signs are clear that housing affordability is becoming a bigger concern. In the past four years, rents have jumped 20 per cent and average house prices have increased 50 per cent — both well above inflation. More than 40 per cent of Waterloo Region renters spend a third or more of their income on housing.
"The Kitchener housing market has changed," says a city report going to Monday's planning committee. Businesses are growing, bringing more employees and an increased demand for housing, while rising housing costs in the Toronto area mean more people are considering commuting from Waterloo Region, pushing up local prices.
"New housing of all forms and tenure are becoming unattainable for many. In some cases, people are feeling displaced or 'left out,'" the report says.
The strategy, to be crafted over the next year and a half, will spell out Kitchener's housing priorities and a plan of the actions the city can take to boost the supply of affordable housing.
A new advisory committee — made up of city councillors and staff, regional housing staff, representatives from the development industry, nonprofit housing groups and the community — will help shape the strategy.
The city wants to come up with a detailed picture of the housing situation in Kitchener, where the housing gaps are and what the city could do to encourage more affordable housing.
The strategy could include a range of actions: incentives; requirements, such as inclusionary zoning, which sets a minimum percentage of affordable housing a developer must provide; partnerships with other groups to create affordable housing; or even looking at how the city could leverage any land it owns.
Other cities, including London, Hamilton, Brampton and Toronto, are looking at inclusionary zoning as one way to increase the supply of affordable housing. But the province first requires cities to carry out detailed analyses of the local housing situation, which is one reason Kitchener's strategy will take some time, Sloan said.
Having a range of housing is crucial to the city's long-term prosperity, he said.
The city already has some incentives for affordable housing: waiving of planning and building fees; more time to pay development charges for affordable housing projects; a prohibition on converting rental housing into condos; and straightforward duplexing rules.
"What we have is a good start, but it's not enough," Sloan said. "The city and our council and our community have all said we need to do more."
