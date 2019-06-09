Changing market prompts Kitchener to launch affordable housing strategy

KITCHENER — In recognition of growing pressures on the local housing market, the City of Kitchener wants to launch an affordable housing strategy, but the strategy and a plan of action to address the situation won't be in place until the end of 2020.

Housing is a pressing issue, but it's also a complex one that requires careful study, said Brandon Sloan, Kitchener's manager of long-range and policy planning, who is helping steer the housing strategy.

All levels of government are involved in the issue, with the Region of Waterloo acting as the lead municipality on housing matters, Sloan said. The topic of housing is so broad that "we want to determine the best value to put our effort," he said.

Both residents and council have made it clear affordable housing is a top concern.

"This is one of the top priorities for the city and the community," Sloan said. "Shelter is a basic human need. We need to make sure everybody has adequate shelter and housing."

Signs are clear that housing affordability is becoming a bigger concern. In the past four years, rents have jumped 20 per cent and average house prices have increased 50 per cent — both well above inflation. More than 40 per cent of Waterloo Region renters spend a third or more of their income on housing.

"The Kitchener housing market has changed," says a city report going to Monday's planning committee. Businesses are growing, bringing more employees and an increased demand for housing, while rising housing costs in the Toronto area mean more people are considering commuting from Waterloo Region, pushing up local prices.

"New housing of all forms and tenure are becoming unattainable for many. In some cases, people are feeling displaced or 'left out,'" the report says.

The strategy, to be crafted over the next year and a half, will spell out Kitchener's housing priorities and a plan of the actions the city can take to boost the supply of affordable housing.

A new advisory committee — made up of city councillors and staff, regional housing staff, representatives from the development industry, nonprofit housing groups and the community — will help shape the strategy.