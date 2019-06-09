Kitchener man wanted in abduction of daughter

KITCHENER — A Kitchener man is wanted for abducting his daughter when he took her on a vacation to Europe last summer and didn't return.
A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 39-year-old John Varga Cuevas, and Peel Regional Police are asking for help from the public with the nearly year-old investigation.
On July 29, 2018, the Brampton mother of Tatianna Cuevas allowed her ex-husband to take their child on a vacation to France and Germany. They were expected to return to Toronto on August 12, but they never arrived and police were notified two days later.
"We're not at this point necessarily concerned for the safety of the child," said Const. Sarah Patten of Peel Regional Police. "We're just trying to locate them now and confirm that they're safe."
Police investigators have been working with the RCMP and Interpol since August to try and locate the girl and her father. The warrant was issued on Aug. 21, 2018 for the criminal charge of abduction in contravention of a court order.
"It seems we've exhausted a lot of those avenues," Patten said.
Tatianna Cuevas is described as black, six years old, four feet tall, 80 pounds, thin build, brown shoulder length curly hair and brown eyes.
Varga Cuevas is described as male, multi-racial, five-foot-eight, 160 pounds, light complexion, short black hair, brown eyes and possibly has a chinstrap goatee.
Anyone with information or who has been in contact with the pair are urged to contact Peel police at 905-453–2121 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 or peelcrimestoppers.ca.
