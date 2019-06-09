Kitchener man wanted in abduction of daughter

KITCHENER — A Kitchener man is wanted for abducting his daughter when he took her on a vacation to Europe last summer and didn't return.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for 39-year-old John Varga Cuevas, and Peel Regional Police are asking for help from the public with the nearly year-old investigation.

On July 29, 2018, the Brampton mother of Tatianna Cuevas allowed her ex-husband to take their child on a vacation to France and Germany. They were expected to return to Toronto on August 12, but they never arrived and police were notified two days later.

"We're not at this point necessarily concerned for the safety of the child," said Const. Sarah Patten of Peel Regional Police. "We're just trying to locate them now and confirm that they're safe."