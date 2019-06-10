Rave angels watch over Ever After festival

St. Mary's General Hospital got in 13 patients on Friday and Saturday, and none on Sunday by late afternoon. The patients were a mix of overdose and misuse, but none were in critical condition.

Along with extra staff and supplies at the ready in the emergency department, extra beds were opened on in-patient units to have space for the influx of festival patients and to get ambulances back on the road.

Region of Waterloo Paramedic Services didn't expect to have the total number of patients transported until Monday after the annual festival wrapped up. Last year, 32 people were transported to hospital.

"We definitely have come across a few individuals who have not been doing too well," Nick said on Sunday afternoon.

The volunteers worked in pairs and when they spotted someone in bad shape from overindulging, one would stay with the person while the other got help.

Drugs are inevitably part of this type of festival, and this year cannabis was allowed now that recreational use is legal in Canada.

Some of the teens might be trying drugs for the first time and then taking too much.

"It's the weekend warrior mentality," Nick said. "It adds to their invincibility complex."

"And they're making poor choices," Jess added.

While the Frasers made their way through the raucous crowd, they noticed a lot of people stepping up to help a stranger in distress. Some could barely stand or had been left alone.

"People do want to help, but they don't necessarily know how or have the right tools," Nick said.

It's a long and tiring weekend for the couple, who also volunteered at the festival last year.

"If we can help even one kid that makes it so much worth it," Jess said.

jweidner@therecord.com

Twitter: @WeidnerRecord

jweidner@therecord.com

Twitter: @WeidnerRecord