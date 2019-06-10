Outdoor gym to be installed this summer in Kitchener’s Victoria Park

An outdoor gym will finally be installed this summer in Victoria Park, near the entrance to the Iron Horse Trail.
The project, which received a $20,000 Placemaking Challenge Grant in 2017, had been announced last spring, with anticipated completion last year. However additional fundraising was required, as all-weather rubber flooring will end up accounting for more than a third of the overall cost, estimated at around $90,000, said Mark Stubbs, project lead.
“It ended up being far more expensive than we thought it was going to be due to the safety regulations,” he said.
Steering committee members had grappled with whether to go with wood chips, a less expensive alternative, but one they didn’t consider accessible for people with walkers or other assistive devices.
“This is going to be for everybody,” Stubbs said, adding that five or six “multi-station” pieces of equipment will each offer various exercises and movements for different abilities and ages. Instead of weights, a main form of resistance is a person’s body mass.
Stubbs had discovered the outdoor gyms while travelling overseas in Belgium and Hawaii with his partner Barbara Ward.
Ward, who spearheaded the local project, was unavailable for comment, but said in a past interview that she was surprised how well the outdoors pieces of exercise equipment are used by people you wouldn't normally see in a gym.
"If you travel and go to many other big cities in Europe, they're all over the place,” she said, particularly near trails and in public parks, “and I thought, we have that in Kitchener — we have the Iron Horse Trail and the park."
There’s outdoor gym equipment in Elmira’s Gibson Park and Cambridge has a few pieces scattered throughout the city, Stubbs said. However, committee members decided it would be better to put all the equipment in one area of Victoria Park, similar to one in Peterborough built in 2018.
“Our vision was kind of taking the best of all of them.”
Located at the entrance of the trail, users will be able to keep an eye on the children’s area.
“If you have old enough kids that are OK on their own, you could let them go play and work out in the gym if you want to. There’s going to be a food truck right beside it,” Stubbs laughed.
According to a press release, the project’s steering committee is working in co-operation with the YMCA of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo, as well as the city’s Neighbourhood Development Office, to host a variety of programming at the outdoor gym including yoga and circuit training. Intended as "a hub of physical activity and fitness," the space is intended to encourage a greater sense of connection and belonging in the community.
Completion is anticipated later this fall, and once finished, it will be the only outdoor gym of its kind in Kitchener, though a local neighbourhood association and school are currently considering similar projects.
The resident-led, city-supported initiative required almost $70,000 in fundraising thanks to the support of community organizations like the Kitchener Rangers Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club, the project’s title sponsor.
The gym will play a role in building a healthy community, according to Michelle Benevides, the Rangers’ director of marketing and communications. “The fitness park will be a unique space to enjoy the outdoors and complete activities you would normally need to do indoors at a gym. A space that doesn’t require a membership fee and a place where everyone is welcome.”
Additional contributions came from The Rotary Club of Kitchener and Price Chiropractic, as well as a Wilfred Laurier and Sun Life Financial Centre Physically Active Communities grant.
The steering committee is engaging members of the community to incorporate their perspectives into the gym’s final design.
An outdoor gym will finally be installed this summer in Victoria Park, near the entrance to the Iron Horse Trail.
The project, which received a $20,000 Placemaking Challenge Grant in 2017, had been announced last spring, with anticipated completion last year. However additional fundraising was required, as all-weather rubber flooring will end up accounting for more than a third of the overall cost, estimated at around $90,000, said Mark Stubbs, project lead.
“It ended up being far more expensive than we thought it was going to be due to the safety regulations,” he said.
Steering committee members had grappled with whether to go with wood chips, a less expensive alternative, but one they didn’t consider accessible for people with walkers or other assistive devices.
“This is going to be for everybody,” Stubbs said, adding that five or six “multi-station” pieces of equipment will each offer various exercises and movements for different abilities and ages. Instead of weights, a main form of resistance is a person’s body mass.
Stubbs had discovered the outdoor gyms while travelling overseas in Belgium and Hawaii with his partner Barbara Ward.
Ward, who spearheaded the local project, was unavailable for comment, but said in a past interview that she was surprised how well the outdoors pieces of exercise equipment are used by people you wouldn't normally see in a gym.
"If you travel and go to many other big cities in Europe, they're all over the place,” she said, particularly near trails and in public parks, “and I thought, we have that in Kitchener — we have the Iron Horse Trail and the park."
There’s outdoor gym equipment in Elmira’s Gibson Park and Cambridge has a few pieces scattered throughout the city, Stubbs said. However, committee members decided it would be better to put all the equipment in one area of Victoria Park, similar to one in Peterborough built in 2018.
“Our vision was kind of taking the best of all of them.”
Located at the entrance of the trail, users will be able to keep an eye on the children’s area.
“If you have old enough kids that are OK on their own, you could let them go play and work out in the gym if you want to. There’s going to be a food truck right beside it,” Stubbs laughed.
According to a press release, the project’s steering committee is working in co-operation with the YMCA of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo, as well as the city’s Neighbourhood Development Office, to host a variety of programming at the outdoor gym including yoga and circuit training. Intended as "a hub of physical activity and fitness," the space is intended to encourage a greater sense of connection and belonging in the community.
Completion is anticipated later this fall, and once finished, it will be the only outdoor gym of its kind in Kitchener, though a local neighbourhood association and school are currently considering similar projects.
The resident-led, city-supported initiative required almost $70,000 in fundraising thanks to the support of community organizations like the Kitchener Rangers Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club, the project’s title sponsor.
The gym will play a role in building a healthy community, according to Michelle Benevides, the Rangers’ director of marketing and communications. “The fitness park will be a unique space to enjoy the outdoors and complete activities you would normally need to do indoors at a gym. A space that doesn’t require a membership fee and a place where everyone is welcome.”
Additional contributions came from The Rotary Club of Kitchener and Price Chiropractic, as well as a Wilfred Laurier and Sun Life Financial Centre Physically Active Communities grant.
The steering committee is engaging members of the community to incorporate their perspectives into the gym’s final design.
An outdoor gym will finally be installed this summer in Victoria Park, near the entrance to the Iron Horse Trail.
The project, which received a $20,000 Placemaking Challenge Grant in 2017, had been announced last spring, with anticipated completion last year. However additional fundraising was required, as all-weather rubber flooring will end up accounting for more than a third of the overall cost, estimated at around $90,000, said Mark Stubbs, project lead.
“It ended up being far more expensive than we thought it was going to be due to the safety regulations,” he said.
Steering committee members had grappled with whether to go with wood chips, a less expensive alternative, but one they didn’t consider accessible for people with walkers or other assistive devices.
“This is going to be for everybody,” Stubbs said, adding that five or six “multi-station” pieces of equipment will each offer various exercises and movements for different abilities and ages. Instead of weights, a main form of resistance is a person’s body mass.
Stubbs had discovered the outdoor gyms while travelling overseas in Belgium and Hawaii with his partner Barbara Ward.
Ward, who spearheaded the local project, was unavailable for comment, but said in a past interview that she was surprised how well the outdoors pieces of exercise equipment are used by people you wouldn't normally see in a gym.
"If you travel and go to many other big cities in Europe, they're all over the place,” she said, particularly near trails and in public parks, “and I thought, we have that in Kitchener — we have the Iron Horse Trail and the park."
There’s outdoor gym equipment in Elmira’s Gibson Park and Cambridge has a few pieces scattered throughout the city, Stubbs said. However, committee members decided it would be better to put all the equipment in one area of Victoria Park, similar to one in Peterborough built in 2018.
“Our vision was kind of taking the best of all of them.”
Located at the entrance of the trail, users will be able to keep an eye on the children’s area.
“If you have old enough kids that are OK on their own, you could let them go play and work out in the gym if you want to. There’s going to be a food truck right beside it,” Stubbs laughed.
According to a press release, the project’s steering committee is working in co-operation with the YMCA of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo, as well as the city’s Neighbourhood Development Office, to host a variety of programming at the outdoor gym including yoga and circuit training. Intended as "a hub of physical activity and fitness," the space is intended to encourage a greater sense of connection and belonging in the community.
Completion is anticipated later this fall, and once finished, it will be the only outdoor gym of its kind in Kitchener, though a local neighbourhood association and school are currently considering similar projects.
The resident-led, city-supported initiative required almost $70,000 in fundraising thanks to the support of community organizations like the Kitchener Rangers Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club, the project’s title sponsor.
The gym will play a role in building a healthy community, according to Michelle Benevides, the Rangers’ director of marketing and communications. “The fitness park will be a unique space to enjoy the outdoors and complete activities you would normally need to do indoors at a gym. A space that doesn’t require a membership fee and a place where everyone is welcome.”
Additional contributions came from The Rotary Club of Kitchener and Price Chiropractic, as well as a Wilfred Laurier and Sun Life Financial Centre Physically Active Communities grant.
The steering committee is engaging members of the community to incorporate their perspectives into the gym’s final design.