Crash records could point to where there is a higher risk of collisions along the Ion line

"The rules of the road haven't changed," the transit agency tweeted following the second Ion collision.

To anticipate collisions, The Record looked at safety records for 39 traffic lights where drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and trains share the Ion route.

The analysis looks at five years between 2009 and 2013 to see where collisions happened before tracks were installed.

There were 1,037 collisions — four per average week — somewhere on the Ion route leading up to the launch of trains.

This includes 46 collisions involving a Grand River Transit bus.

Most pre-train collisions were minor fender-benders. Someone was hurt about 25 per cent of the time.

One person died. A pedestrian, 23, was killed crossing against the traffic light at King Street and Willis Way in Waterloo in 2012.

It's unclear how the pace of collisions will change with trains now in the mix.

In part that's because planners altered many intersections to make them safer, typically reducing their usefulness to drivers.

As an example, left turns are banned and right turns are restricted at King and Victoria streets. This changes the dynamic of the most crash-prone Ion intersection.

Left and right turns are banned or restricted at many other intersections on the Ion route.

Signalized intersections are not the only places where collisions happen. But most collisions happen at traffic lights, safety records show.

Planners have adjusted other Ion intersections in other ways to help trains move safely through them.

Ottawa and Mill streets in Kitchener has been transformed to eliminate a leg of Mill. Planners held a public consultation to figure out how to redesign it.

At Courtland Avenue and Block Line Road in Kitchener, double left turn lanes have been added to accommodate traffic. This in turn is leading Grand River Transit to U-turn buses at the nearby Hillmount intersection.

At collision-prone Charles and Ottawa in Kitchener, buildings have been demolished to make way for a wider intersection to come.

Caroline and Erb streets in Waterloo has been significantly altered to eliminate or restrict left and right turns.

The two recent collisions involving Ion test trains occurred on Duke Street in downtown Kitchener.

A collision at Duke and Water streets caused injury after a driver allegedly ran a red light. This intersection saw 11 collisions in five years before trains arrived.

A minor collision later happened midblock between Ontario and Young streets.

jouthit@therecord.com

Twitter: @OuthitRecord

