Marijuana producing company partnering with Niagara charities

A federally regulated licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis is partnering with Project Share and Hospice Niagara.
CannTrust Holdings Inc., which operates its Niagara Perpetual Harvest Facility in Pelham, has announced the national launch of its We Care platform.
The platform focuses on four areas: Lifting people out of poverty, health and wellness, safe consumption, and sustainability.
Announced at the recent Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference, CannTrust will partner with charities and non-profit organizations to "incite meaningful, positive social change" across the country.
Two of the initial partnerships will be with Project Share and Hospice Niagara, with additional announcements expected to follow.
Based in Niagara Falls, Project Share provides emergency food to more than 126 families per day who are living below the poverty line. Project Share operates three community and allotment gardens that grow 1,800 kilograms of organic produce for local food banks, ensuring families have access to nutritious food.
As experts in cultivation, CannTrust announced it will donate knowledge, volunteer hours and $25,000 to support the 2019 community garden season.
Diane Corkum, executive director for Project Share, said thanks to CannTrust's donation the agency will be able to build raised beds for people who require accessible gardens, and expand its urban farm areas, allowing it to feed more hungry people than last year.
"Project Share's community garden project is simple but effective people growing healthy organic produce for their families and their fellow neighbours in three separate but beautiful locations," she said. "We look forward to seeing this program truly blossom this season."
Corkum said there are three community gardens — one outside Our Lady of Scapular Church, Westlane Secondary School and Glengate Alliance Church. The gardens are part of the agency's wellness program, which also includes cooking and gardening classes.
"We want to teach people what to do with (the produce they grow) because it's generational — once they learn how to cook, they'll share it with their children and their children will be more likely to prepare healthy food," she said.
"It has also been proven that it's good for physical and mental health and different stresses that are affecting the low-income population."
Corkum said Project Share also has volunteers from Niagara Falls Horticultural Society who help beginners learn how to garden.
CannTrust also announced it will invest $25,000 annually for three years for a music-therapy program at Hospice Niagara.
Hospice Niagara is a non-profit organization that helps people and families live well from diagnosis through to end-of-life care and bereavement. The agency provides hospice palliative care for people in the Niagara region and its programs and services are offered at no cost to clients.
"We've been wanting to implement a music therapy program for a number of years, and now CannTrust We Care is helping to make our dreams a reality," said Carol Nagy, executive director for Hospice Niagara.
"Familiar music is a powerful comfort. We are so pleased our clients will now be able to enjoy the therapeutic benefits of this program."
CannTrust is also donating $50,000 to support The Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness national movement. The funds will support the non-profit organization's flagship Built for Zero campaign, which works with 38 communities across the country to end chronic homelessness through a data-driven and housing-first approach.
"We know that poverty and homelessness are growing concerns among Canadians, and we are thrilled that CannTrust is showcasing its leadership by becoming the first cannabis company to join our movement to end homelessness," said Tom Richter, president and chief executive officer of the alliance.
"Ending chronic homelessness is possible — we've seen it happen. But we can't do it alone. That's why partnerships like this are so critical to making a real difference across the country."
Peter Aceto, chief executive officer of CannTrust, said the company is "very proud" that We Care will continue to expand the "socially responsible" approach that is the foundation of CannTrust.
"Operating our business with the environment and positive social impact in mind is incredibly important to all of us at CannTrust," he said. "We Care recognizes and extends the work, dedication and commitment to giving back that CannTrust employees already live every day."
Founded by pharmacists, CannTrust brings more than 40 years of pharmaceutical and health-care experience to the medical cannabis industry and serves more than 70,000 medical patients with its dried, extract and capsule products.
With some 700 or so employees in the company, 300 are based at the 40,500-square-metre facility on Balfour Street in Pelham.
In addition to operating its Pelham facility, CannTrust prepares and packages its product portfolio at its manufacturing centre in Vaughan.
