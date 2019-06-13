More than 200 bicycles reported stolen in Waterloo Region this year

WATERLOO REGION — More than 200 bicycles have been reported stolen in the region this year and with summer approaching police are asking owners to take and save photos of their bikes and serial numbers.

"It is not always possible to prevent a bike theft, but in the event that your bike is stolen, we encourage you to have the proper documentation," the Waterloo Regional Police said in a news release.

This week, police are telling cyclists to Snap N' Save, meaning owners should take and save two photos of their bicycles — one of the bike and another of the serial number. This will help police identify stolen bikes and return them to their rightful owner.

Of the 238 bicycles reported stolen this year, 98 were taken by a thief entering a garage or shed, said police.