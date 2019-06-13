'I thought something happened': Train horns wake up thousands along the Spur Line in Waterloo

For the last four days, blaring train horns have woken up hundreds of people in Waterloo’s uptown neighbourhood and there isn’t a clear answer of why it’s happening.

CN trains travelling along the Spur Line track, which goes straight through uptown Waterloo and north to Elmira at the Chemtura plant, have woken up hundreds of people across the core with loud horns blaring in the early morning hours.

“The other morning, it was 6 a.m. and the train blared for may 10 minutes as it went through the core,” said Ward 7 Coun. Tenille Bonoguore, who herself was awoken by the train.

According to Bonoguore, both the city and the region are working with CN Rail to put a stop to the loud horns, especially considering that once light rail transit is fully operational, freight trains will only be able to travel on that line between 1 and 5 a.m.

Trains have used the line for decades, but in November 2018, ownership of the line was transferred from Goderich-Exeter Railway to CN Rail. GEXR used the line for the last 20 years, leasing it from CN.

The issue has become a hot topic on social media, with residents posting videos and complaints about the noisy trains.

A nearly identical story emerged in Guelph last week, when residents raised concerns about CN trains blaring their horns near residential neighbourhoods. The changes in Guelph were due to work on the tracks, but after getting their local Member of Parliament and mayor involved, residents were able to work with CN to find a solution to the issue. The solution was to use flag people at the crossings instead of the loud train horn.

A solution has not yet been found in uptown Waterloo.

Kevin Howie, who lives in the Old Westmount area, said the train horns started on Monday night.