Uptown Waterloo celebrates Toronto Raptors' NBA title

While blaring train horns have kept uptown residents awake recently, there’s a slim chance many in the area couldn't sleep Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Consistent car horns as well as high-fiving all around and numerous chants were heard as Toronto Raptors fans celebrated the team’s first championship in franchise history.

“We the North!”

“Lets go Raptors!”

Hundreds of people gathered adjacent to the Waterloo Square following the city’s viewing party, to celebrate the first time the NBA’s championship banner will fly north of the border.

Little snippets of street party in uptown Waterloo #wetheNorth pic.twitter.com/FotWOS9dWP — Namish Modi (@NamishModi) June 14, 2019

Whilst celebrating, drivers and passengers high-fived and cheered loud with those on the street as no one wanted to go home.

The right lane on King Street was even blocked off for a while, till police officers on hand cleared the crowd.

A handful of Waterloo Regional Police officers were on hand, making sure things didn’t get out of control, but the crowd was generally well-behaved.