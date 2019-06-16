Report: Santa Fe losing millions thanks to Airbnb, others

SANTA FE, N.M. — A new report says Santa Fe is missing out on about $3.8 million in lodger and gross receipts taxes annually thanks to short-term rental units.

The Albuquerque Journal says the report issued Wednesday by the non-profit group Homewise Inc. says hosts from apps like Airbnb aren't following city's ordinances and the city should do more to enforce the laws.

Homewise CEO Mike Loftin says Santa Fe should enforce its registration requirements for short-term rentals and require them to contribute their fair share of taxes.

The report says that the number of short-term rentals skyrocketed from roughly 300 to 1,444 in four years from 2015 through 2018.