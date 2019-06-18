Honolulu City Council courted by opposing rental interests

HONOLULU — Debate over vacation rental bills has led to accusations that Honolulu City Council members have become targets for influence peddling.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that each side in the vacation rental debate says its opponents are trying to buy influence on the nine-member city council.

Two significant vacation rental bills were scheduled for final readings before the city council Monday.

A Star-Advertiser review of campaign finance records for more than two years shows council members received contributions from major donors who support and would benefit from the bills.