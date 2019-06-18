Oklahoma City mayor declarer's city's first pride week

OKLAHOMA CITY — Mayor David Holt has declared Oklahoma City's first official Pride Week to celebrate LBGTQ accomplishments.

Holt helped kick off a week's worth of events Monday with a mayoral proclamation to "reaffirm our city's commitment that all people are welcome in Oklahoma City."

Others who joined the kickoff included Councilman James Cooper, who became Oklahoma City's first openly gay councilman when he took office in April.

Festivities include a parade Saturday that will roll by businesses catering to LGBTQ clientele along a stretch of road that was part of historic Route 66.