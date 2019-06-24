Justices side with business, government in information fight

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is siding with businesses and the U.S. government in a ruling about the public's access to information.

The high court ruled Monday against a South Dakota newspaper that was seeking information about the government's food assistance program, previously known as food stamps. The Argus Leader newspaper wanted to know how much money goes annually to every store nationwide that participates in the government's $65 billion-a-year Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, called SNAP.

Reporters asked the government for the information under the Freedom of Information Act. The justices sided with a supermarket trade association and the U.S. government, which argued against the information's release.

The Argus Leader is owned by USA Today publisher Gannett. It is the largest newspaper in South Dakota.