Waterloo-Oxford teacher recognized with Prime Minister's award

Van Eek, who is one of five siblings, all of which are educators,is described as a “thoughtful listener” who prioritizes students’ mental health by not scheduling tests on the same days as other classes, while practicing flexibility with due dates.

"[Mr. Van Eek places] everyone on the same level of respect and importance in the classroom. He does not hold himself at a higher level, and believes that we the students also have potential. He genuinely listens and appreciates our opinions,” described a student of Van Eek in a listing on the Government of Canada’s page.

Van Eek and Aleda Klassen, a grade 10-11 math teacher at Waterloo Collegiate Institute were the two teachers from the Waterloo Region District School Board to be bestowed with the award. A total of nine educators in the province were honoured.

Van Eek, who called W-O his “village,” also supports “cross-curricular teaching, bringing science and art into his social science classes.” He coaches the alpine ski team, and organizes an annual holiday dinner for over 200 local seniors.

The Prime Minister’s Awards for Teaching Excellence have honoured teachers since 1994 and are given to those who earn remarkable achievements in education, and for their “commitment to preparing their students for a digital and innovation-based economy.”