Three injured after reports of shots fired at busy Kitchener strip-mall

KITCHENER — Three people were taken to hospital — one with serious injuries — after police responded to reports of gunshots at a busy Kitchener strip-mall just before 6 p.m. Monday evening.

Police wouldn't say how they were injured, but a large section of the parking lot in front of several stores at 500 Fairway Rd. S. was blocked off by police tape for several hours. Police did confirm they received "multiple" reports of gunshots in the area around 5:40 p.m.

"This did happen at a busy time of day ... it is a major concern for us," said Waterloo Regional Police Const. Andre Johnson. Members of the major crime unit and forensic investigators were on the scene, and the K-9 unit was deployed.

They did not release any information about the injured individuals, such as their age or city of residence, or if they even knew each other.

Johnson also could not confirm the number of suspects police were looking for, if they'd recovered any evidence related to the shooting, or where the shooting possibly occurred.

"I do believe there's the potential for multiple suspects," Johnson noted.

Investigators were examining the ground and sidewalk near several vehicles in front of a Vietnamese restaurant in the plaza. One man in a white T-shirt could also be seen in handcuffs in the back of a police cruiser, but police would not comment.

Johnson said it was too early in the investigation to know what motivated the shooting.

"At this point in time I can't confirm if this is a targeted incident or not," he said.

Johnson expects there will be plenty of witnesses given the busy time of day, and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.