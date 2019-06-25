'They are a nuisance': Waterloo neighbourhood frustrated by idling trains

While seemingly endless train whistles irk many residents in Waterloo, one neighbourhood is facing another issue — idling.

Residents of Willow Street — just south of the uptown core — have been dealing with a noisy idling locomotive that sits on the spur line for as long as two hours while it waits to proceed north. At times, the locomotive — with its diesel engine still running — has sat on the tracks for more than two hours.

“You can feel the ground shake,” said Stephen Harding, whose home backs on to the spur line. “It wakes me up every time.”

The CN locomotive is not supposed to be stopping in that spot, however. About a month ago, a derailer device was installed, along with a red stop light. The derailer and stop light signal the start of a joint service area that is controlled by Keolis, the company that takes care of the light rail transit system. When freight trains want to proceed through, they must ask permission from Keolis before proceeding. A lag in the clearance process is causing one to two-hour delays as the crews await further instructions.

If a train approaches and is too big for the infrastructure or it is a runaway train, the derailer will kick in and “gently” push the locomotive off its tracks, causing it to stop.

While Harding is at ground zero in terms of proximity to the idling train, the sound and vibrations can be felt throughout the community. Neighbours across the road — about 50 metres away — can still hear and feel the train as it idles.

“They are a nuisance,” said William Sivanivec, who is Harding’s neighbour. The train often wakes the entire family, including Sivanivec’s 10-month-old and four-year-old children.

While both Sivanivec and Harding realize that they live on a rail line and the noise comes with the territory, they said it was much better when the train just passed through.

“When it stops here and starts thundering, it wakes you up,” said Sivanivec. “When it just goes by, it’s fine.”

The train that travels on that stretch services Elmira’s Lanxess (formerly Chemtura) as well as other companies and connects to the main rail line. For the last 20 years, Goderich-Exeter Railway subleased the line from CN, but that sublease ended in November of 2018. The Region of Waterloo owns the rail line, but CN has haulage rights.