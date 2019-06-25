WHAT'S GOING ON HERE: Stacked town homes on the way for east Kitchener property

Trees have been cleared and land is being levelled to make way for a new stacked townhouse development on the northwest corner of King Street East and Morrison Road.

Residents in the area who formed the Chicopee Concerned Neighbours' Association appeared before city council back in 2017 and took issue with plans for the sloped, 3.6-acre property, which abuts a CP rail line to the south, along King Street East.

Some homeowners on Manor Drive have backyards facing the development site where three-storey townhomes are planned. While they lamented the loss of a small wooded area behind their homes, they said they weren’t against development, per se.

Without sidewalks along Morrison Road and King Street East, some residents worried that increases in pedestrians and vehicular traffic could pose safety risks. They were also concerned about possible contamination from sign-making and agricultural businesses that formerly occupied the site.

However the plan to build townhomes never required city council approval according to Ian Cook, the builder and owner of Cook Homes. Cook said he’s been working to finalize project details and looks forward to getting it to market soon.

The scope will be consistent with what was proposed from the beginning — some 68 stacked townhouse units.

“The concept met all the required zoning details; we were not asking for any relief or variances and the process for approval was simply a site plan process,” Cook said in an email

Local Coun. Dave Schnider said city council only has a say in zone change applications and has no authority when it comes to site plans that are delegated to building staff. Yet Schnider encouraged residents to bring their concerns before council and later arranged a meeting between them and the developer.

Schnider said Cook proposed adjusting the grading to lower the overall height of the townhomes, as long as trees on the property could be removed. City staff made a tree replacement program part of the site plan and the builder also proposed building a retaining wall and wood fence along the back of the properties on Manor Drive, at no cost to the residents, to address privacy issues.

Schnider understands the development will be condo units with a condo board.