Kitchener’s Grandma Driver takes a final bow

"He was a gem," she said.

And she's a celebrity, wheeling around the self-proclaimed "greatest school in the ... universe" in teal ensemble and trademark stealth walker. Her hearing, recently tuned up and turned up, is as sharp as her wardrobe.

"Everything matches," said Driver, her sparkling earrings dangling over her senior achievement and volunteer pins.

Her driver, Wilson kindergarten teacher Liz Jones-Twomey, has her perpetual coffee order. Always cream and sugar. No dark roast, thank you very much.

"Her motto is, she will come as long as you pick her up, get her a coffee and get her home in time for the Jays game," said Jones-Twomey, watching Driver play with the students. "This is what keeps her young."

When Driver arrived at the front door Tuesday, a hush fell over the school, as if royalty had been spotted. She's a queen. She's a rock star. Her approach is charted on a kindergarten monitor of the parking lot and main school entrance. Only a red carpet is missing.

Student Nevaan Patel wore a pristine white shirt and a necktie with red and blue stripes to honour Grandma Driver's final week.

"And some grey stripes and white," said Patel, examining his cravat.

Jones-Twomey is retiring after 30 years of teaching. She's been Driver's driver for 22 years.

Now, except for special guest appearances, they will leave together.

"It's heartbreaking," Jones-Twomey said.

If Jones-Twomey does any supply work, Driver promises to return, for a coffee and a pledge to have her back home in time to watch the ball game.

"It's sad to leave," Driver said. "Kids have been my life, all my life."

