Kitchener’s Grandma Driver takes a final bow

KITCHENER — She can wiggle like a kid. She can giggle like a kid.
Joan Driver, 86 years old and swivelling on a well-worn hip that needs replacing, can still wiggle-jiggle dance with the energetic kindergartners of Wilson Avenue Public School.
"I'm not that good," Driver said with a laugh Tuesday morning after hokey-pokeying her way into the hearts of the students in Room 25. "But I try."
She's known as Grandma Driver in these halls, some of which date back to 1956.
For 49 years, she's been a regular kindergarten volunteer, mostly at Wilson Avenue but also at a handful of other schools in Breslau, Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo. It all comes to an end later this week at Wilson, where Driver spent 32 of her volunteer years.
"I love coming here," said Driver, who feels her health is not up to par to continue on volunteering three times a week. "These kids are mine. I love my kids."
Her own four kids went to Wilson. Two of her six grandchildren did. But her great grandchildren — she has five, including one born just recently — aren't among 150 kids now readying for summer of slushies and splash pads.
She dances with the kindergartners at Wilson like she never had a stroke 15 years ago. She reads to them. She's ruthless when it comes to teaching writing, making sure the pencil is held just so. She plays alphabet bingo to little Ana Durdevic's delight.
Driver, who went to grade school in Montreal, will miss them all like she misses her husband Jim. He passed away 32 years ago on Saturday. She carries his sparkle with her.
"He was a gem," she said.
And she's a celebrity, wheeling around the self-proclaimed "greatest school in the ... universe" in teal ensemble and trademark stealth walker. Her hearing, recently tuned up and turned up, is as sharp as her wardrobe.
"Everything matches," said Driver, her sparkling earrings dangling over her senior achievement and volunteer pins.
Her driver, Wilson kindergarten teacher Liz Jones-Twomey, has her perpetual coffee order. Always cream and sugar. No dark roast, thank you very much.
"Her motto is, she will come as long as you pick her up, get her a coffee and get her home in time for the Jays game," said Jones-Twomey, watching Driver play with the students. "This is what keeps her young."
When Driver arrived at the front door Tuesday, a hush fell over the school, as if royalty had been spotted. She's a queen. She's a rock star. Her approach is charted on a kindergarten monitor of the parking lot and main school entrance. Only a red carpet is missing.
Student Nevaan Patel wore a pristine white shirt and a necktie with red and blue stripes to honour Grandma Driver's final week.
"And some grey stripes and white," said Patel, examining his cravat.
Jones-Twomey is retiring after 30 years of teaching. She's been Driver's driver for 22 years.
Now, except for special guest appearances, they will leave together.
"It's heartbreaking," Jones-Twomey said.
If Jones-Twomey does any supply work, Driver promises to return, for a coffee and a pledge to have her back home in time to watch the ball game.
"It's sad to leave," Driver said. "Kids have been my life, all my life."
jhicks@therecord.com
Twitter: @HicksJD
