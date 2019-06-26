Three sent to hospital after Wednesday morning car crash in Wilmot

News 09:39 AM by Namish Modi New Hamburg Independent

A serious car crash in Wilmot early Wednesday sent three people to hospital.

The crash, which involved two cars, occurred on Bleams Road near the intersection of Wilmot Centre Road.

As a result, one person was airlifted to a hospital in London, while two people were taken to Grand River Hospital.

Bleams Road remains closed as police investigate the crash, which occurred just after 7 a.m.

 

