Three sent to hospital after Wednesday morning car crash in Wilmot

A serious car crash in Wilmot early Wednesday sent three people to hospital.
The crash, which involved two cars, occurred on Bleams Road near the intersection of Wilmot Centre Road.
As a result, one person was airlifted to a hospital in London, while two people were taken to Grand River Hospital.
Bleams Road remains closed as police investigate the crash, which occurred just after 7 a.m.
A serious car crash in Wilmot early Wednesday sent three people to hospital.
The crash, which involved two cars, occurred on Bleams Road near the intersection of Wilmot Centre Road.
As a result, one person was airlifted to a hospital in London, while two people were taken to Grand River Hospital.
Bleams Road remains closed as police investigate the crash, which occurred just after 7 a.m.
A serious car crash in Wilmot early Wednesday sent three people to hospital.
The crash, which involved two cars, occurred on Bleams Road near the intersection of Wilmot Centre Road.
As a result, one person was airlifted to a hospital in London, while two people were taken to Grand River Hospital.
Bleams Road remains closed as police investigate the crash, which occurred just after 7 a.m.