Hamilton police charge alleged helmet-wielding, anti-Pride protester from Kitchener

Hamilton police have charged a 27-year-old Kitchener man with two counts of assault with a weapon in their continuing investigation of a violent protest at Pride celebrations.
Police arrested Chris Vanderweide at his home in Kitchener on Wednesday. He's the fourth to be implicated in the June 15 scuffle, but the first anti-LGBTQ protester to face formal charges. He's being held in custody.
"The most important piece is the person (allegedly) responsible for the assault has been arrested," acting deputy chief Mike Worster said Wednesday.
But Hamilton Queers Against Hate reacted critically to the development.
"Police continue to foreground the frivolous arrests of members of the queer community, even in their recent statement of the arrest of Christopher Vanderweide, an arrest that should have happened at Gage Park on June 15," the group's statement reads.
"Arresting Vanderweide doesn't change the fact that charges against community members have not been dropped and that the narrative continues to target the (LGBTQ) community and Pride organizers," it adds.
Vanderweide was allegedly captured in video at Gage Park hitting more than one person in the face with his helmet.
Worster wouldn't comment on the specifics of the investigation, citing evidence before the court, but said "people co-operated and came forward."
On Monday, police said that despite multiple videos of the incident, it was difficult to lay charges without co-operative victims. Worster said they've since identified victims and witnesses.
"It was a complex investigation, but we managed to work through it."
The Canadian Anti-Hate Network had filed complaints to police about Vanderweide.
A week after the Gage Park scuffle, a man — wearing the same pseudo-combat gear and carrying what looks to be the same helmet — was captured on video throwing punches during a scuffle at the Toronto Eaton Centre the day of that city's Pride celebrations.
"They're not getting up from the ground," Evan Balgord, executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, said Tuesday about that assault victim.
Prior to Vanderweide, there was another arrest. A 35-year-old man faces a charge of breach of probation after turning himself in to police on Tuesday. He was released on a promise to appear in court July 25. He's alleged to have breached a condition by participating in a demonstration that was not peaceful.
This is the same condition that a 32-year-old man, who turned himself in to police Monday, and Cedar Hopperton, whose parole was revoked, are accused of breaching.
Police accuse all three of being among the pink-mask-wearing group who held up a large, black, fabric screen to shield Pride attendees from hateful and homophobic signs and alt-right protesters.
That's when the violence broke out, with Christian extremist preachers throwing punches at the screen holders. More punching, shoving and kicking ensued before officers arrived on scene.
Worster said police believe all of those charged were "active participants."
The 32-year-old and 35-year-old's names have not been released by police since the charges are not yet sworn in court. Hopperton remains in custody awaiting a parole hearing.
In their statement, Hamilton Queers Against Hate also said Vanderweide's arrest "doesn't address police's own inaction at Pride, about which there has been growing public concern."
Supporters from The Tower, a local anarchist collective, have posted statements of protest over the charges. Others, including the Hamilton District and Labour Council, have also expressed concern.
The Canadian Anti-Hate Network's complaint alleges Vanderweide "can be seen engaging in five separate assaults at the Hamilton Pride (festival)" including "using his helmet as a weapon."
Photos of him in the thick of the Pride violence were posted to the Facebook account in Vanderweide's name. In them, he is wearing what appeared to be a padded, protective vest and plastic arm guards.
Contacted last week via social media, Vanderweide, then using the online moniker "Might Guy," said he was eager to talk about how he came to find himself at Gage Park.
"I advocate peace and promote understanding," he said in a message.
This is a stark contradiction with allegations of him throwing punches at the pink-masked Pride allies.
All the while, another extremist evangelical, Phillip Ness-Thomas of Toronto, appears to be captured on video uttering a stream of anti-gay rhetoric through a megaphone.
In 2018, during a similar demonstration at Pride, Ness-Thomas spoke to The Spectator.
"We're just street evangelists, just expressing our freedom of assembly, our freedom of speech and our charter rights," he said, noting his affiliation with Servanthood Ministries.
Last week via Facebook messenger, Vanderweide claimed he was there to protect the evangelists against anti-Fascist Pride allies. "Ya and anyone who uses violence to oppose people views they don't like."
He called anti-fascists "scum" who are "trying hard to make their story the right one."
Vanderweide, however, was vague on what the "right" story is, apart from "just be a nice person" and "don't go out of ur way to hurt ppl."
He didn't respond when The Spectator tried to dig deeper into what has motivated him to engage in protests at Pride celebrations. Nor did he respond to a request for comment earlier Wednesday.
Hamilton police say the investigation is ongoing, including police continuing to sort through video and seek witnesses and victims.
