Concerned residents protest potential New Hamburg Heights subdivision zoning change application

Alan Doherty brought up traffic concerns, specifically describing potential congestion for drivers trying to turn out onto Waterloo Street from the subdivision as a result of a higher population living in the area.

Concerned residents also wrote in the township, citing similar concerns. Included in the township’s agenda package were letters from Wiens, Dale Wiens, Nebiu Asfaw, Rita Tesfay, Fasil Asfaw, and Aynalem Gebrewolde.

The same letter was submitted by the above residents, and lists numerous concerns with the rezoning, including potential issues with parking, usage of playgrounds and potential for property crime based on higher population density.

“Although we are aware that zoning with secondary suite allowances is likely to be standard in future development areas as the Township of Wilmot expands, the neighbourhood we bought into came with a promise from the developers to remain a community of single-family dwellings” the letter reads.

Damian Jaworski, an employee from Capital Homes, spoke at council to explain why the developers put forth the zone change. He said the zone change was to allow for secondary dwelling units on proposed properties for situations where families require to accommodate aging parents or where some homeowners wish to earn additional income for mortgage payments. He also noted that some members of the public posted signs to stop townhouses while there are no townhouses being proposed. In addition, Jaworski added that not all property owners will take advantage of the opportunity to construct a secondary dwelling unit.

After the public (five presenters) spoke at council, Jaworski spoke again and told council the petition for zone change is cancelled, resulting in a round of applause from the concerned residents.

However, Andrew Martin, manager of planning with the township, was made aware on Tuesday June 25 that Capital Homes wasn’t actually cancelling its application.

Martin, in an interview with the Independent on June 26, said the public will be formally notified, and the issue will come back to council in August. He explained that Jaworski wasn’t authorized to make that decision to cancel and appeared to have made a “heat of the moment” decision to go back up and speak again. In fact, Jaworski’s verbal withdrawal wouldn’t even apply as Capital Homes would have to submit a written formal withdrawal letter.

“To be honest it with you, the fact is the province has mandated we have more intensification and anybody can apply for a zone change to allow them to put an apartment in their basement and we would be very hard pressed to turn it down because it would take an awful a lot of money to fight it,” said Wilmot Mayor Les Armstrong in an interview with the Independent on June 25.

Armstrong said that in the near future, the provincial government will be introducing legislation to allow intensification and there wouldn’t need to be formal zoning change applications, rather just building permits.

Martin added that “this application speeds up in all likelihood what will happen across the board in the township,” and that the zoning bylaw review currently going on in Wilmot is considering these regulations for all properties.

“The goal of that policy as it applies provincially, is to provide more housing and affordability options for people. Secondary units assist both the people living in the accessory unit, as well as making it viable for someone to purchase a home with rental income to support their mortgage payments," said Martin, adding that the province is looking to provide a greater range of housing options.

While Martin can’t speak to Capital Homes’ motives, he confirmed that potential purchasers of homes in that neighbourhood have inquired with the township as to whether an apartment would be permitted in their home.

Even if Capital Homes did formally withdraw, the proposed units will likely be permitted following changes to Wilmot's zoning bylaw anticipated by early 2020.