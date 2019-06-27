Where to pick strawberries in Kitchener-Waterloo and surrounding area

News 12:04 PM Waterloo Chronicle

Summer is officially here. With that comes fresh local produce. We've saved you some time and compiled a list of where to pick strawberries in and around Waterloo Region.

If you're just looking for sweet Ontario strawberries and can't commit the time to pick them yourself, check out the Kitchener or St. Jacob's Farmers' Markets.

 

Herrle's Country Farm Market

1243 Erbs Rd, St. Agatha, ON, N0B 2L0

Located just west of Waterloo Herrle's Country Farm Market is an opportunity to stop by and pick fresh Ontario strawberries while not venturing too far.

 

Nauman's Farm and Country Market

3250 Hessen Strasse, St. Clements, ON, N0B 2M0

If you're looking for a scenic afternoon or morning drive through the vast countryside of Waterloo Region, Nauman's is the right choice for you.

 

Hoffman's Strawberries

2606 Lobsinger Line, St. Clements, ON N0B 2M0

Also in St. Clements is Hoffman's Strawberries. A small family-run operation that's sure to please.

Where to pick strawberries in Kitchener-Waterloo and surrounding area

News 12:04 PM Waterloo Chronicle

Summer is officially here. With that comes fresh local produce. We've saved you some time and compiled a list of where to pick strawberries in and around Waterloo Region.

If you're just looking for sweet Ontario strawberries and can't commit the time to pick them yourself, check out the Kitchener or St. Jacob's Farmers' Markets.

 

Herrle's Country Farm Market

1243 Erbs Rd, St. Agatha, ON, N0B 2L0

Located just west of Waterloo Herrle's Country Farm Market is an opportunity to stop by and pick fresh Ontario strawberries while not venturing too far.

 

Nauman's Farm and Country Market

3250 Hessen Strasse, St. Clements, ON, N0B 2M0

If you're looking for a scenic afternoon or morning drive through the vast countryside of Waterloo Region, Nauman's is the right choice for you.

 

Hoffman's Strawberries

2606 Lobsinger Line, St. Clements, ON N0B 2M0

Also in St. Clements is Hoffman's Strawberries. A small family-run operation that's sure to please.

Where to pick strawberries in Kitchener-Waterloo and surrounding area

News 12:04 PM Waterloo Chronicle

Summer is officially here. With that comes fresh local produce. We've saved you some time and compiled a list of where to pick strawberries in and around Waterloo Region.

If you're just looking for sweet Ontario strawberries and can't commit the time to pick them yourself, check out the Kitchener or St. Jacob's Farmers' Markets.

 

Herrle's Country Farm Market

1243 Erbs Rd, St. Agatha, ON, N0B 2L0

Located just west of Waterloo Herrle's Country Farm Market is an opportunity to stop by and pick fresh Ontario strawberries while not venturing too far.

 

Nauman's Farm and Country Market

3250 Hessen Strasse, St. Clements, ON, N0B 2M0

If you're looking for a scenic afternoon or morning drive through the vast countryside of Waterloo Region, Nauman's is the right choice for you.

 

Hoffman's Strawberries

2606 Lobsinger Line, St. Clements, ON N0B 2M0

Also in St. Clements is Hoffman's Strawberries. A small family-run operation that's sure to please.