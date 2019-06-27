City, Kitchener firefighters warn of phone scam

The City of Kitchener is warning the public about a phone scam whereby a caller claims to be a member of the Kitchener Fire Department who’s checking smoke alarms, before asking for unsolicited donations.

According to a media advisory, there was a report of a person or persons calling residents, asking about the last time they checked their fire alarms, before offering to schedule a service call and asking for a monetary contribution.

Please RT We have received a number of inquiries regarding phone solicitation by people representing themselves as #Kitchener Firefighters. This is a SCAM.#KitchenerFire and @kitchfire NEVER phone solicit for your support. Our thx to those residents who notified us. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/u7H13Herjd — Rob Martin (@DC_RMartin) June 27, 2019

Deputy chief Rob Martin said there have been a number of inquiries regarding phone solicitation by people representing themselves as Kitchener Firefighters. However the local department never solicits by phone.

“It is through events and tournaments that they raise awareness and $ NOT by phone solicitation,” he stated in a tweet sent out Thursday morning.

Anyone wanting to report a scam or a phone call they believe to be unsolicited should call the Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777, or visit https://www.wrps.on.ca/en/staying-safe/fraud-and-identity-theft.aspx.