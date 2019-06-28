OPP Canada Day weekend blitz targets aggressive drivers

With the Canada Day long weekend just around the corner, Ontario Provincial Police's traffic divisions will be hitting roads and highways to target speeders and aggressive drivers in a bid to reduce injuries and fatalities across the province.

The Canada Day holiday weekend sees among the highest traffic volumes of the year, according to the OPP, prompting the annual road safety campaign. Last year, OPP responded to 64 speed-related collisions, three of which resulted in loss of life. Officers laid 7,393 speeding charges over the four-day weekend.

"With the school year coming to an end, many families will be heading out this weekend for their first summer vacation," said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique in a media bulletin. "Whether you are driving a motor vehicle, an off-road vehicle or a boat this weekend, we are counting on you to be a safe driver and to help our officers keep people safe."

Drivers are asked to keep their full attention on the road and remain patient and calm in traffic, and to not allow other drivers to irritate and affect judgment.