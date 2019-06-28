‘I’ll never replace it’: Kitchener woman pleads for return of sentimental shovel

For Patty Huschilt, it’s more than a shovel — it represents memories with her father.

“I remember him digging in the compost with it,” said Huschilt, through tears, in her backyard in the midtown area between Kitchener and Waterloo.

The shovel in question went missing on Tuesday — seemingly stolen from her backyard — and it belonged to her father, who is dying of kidney failure.

After it went missing, Huschilt decided to create a sign asking for the perpetrator to return the garden tool.

“Please return my shovel and rake. The shovel belonged to my dad. I used to watch him gardening. He is dying. He gave the shovel to me. You took it yesterday. Please give back,” a sign, facing the Spur Line Trail, reads.

Just weeks ago, Huschilt, one of six children, went to her parents’ home to pick out an item or two she would like to keep before the inevitable happens. She chose the shovel, which dates back to the 1970s.

“I just had to have the shovel,” she said.

On Tuesday, June 25, Huschilt was in her backyard gardening and transplanting some plants. With her property being a long, narrow lot that backs on to the Spur Line, she decided to beautify the back end of her property.

“It’s just for the passerby,” she said.

It was about midday and with it being a hot day, she decided to go inside, get a drink of water and sit down for a few minutes. She fell asleep and when she returned, the shovel and rake, which were leaning up against the fence on the interior of the yard, were gone. She checked in the tall plants along the fence to see if they had fallen down, but to no avail.