Wellesley arena closure blindsides local hockey organizations

Local hockey organizations will move to the St. Clements arena in the wake of the news of Wellesley’s arena closure, but they were still “blindsided" by the news.

Following Wednesday’s news that the rink would be closed for the 2019-2020 season due to roof safety concerns, Twin Centre Minor Hockey as well as the Wellesley Applejacks, two of the arena’s main users, worked out arrangements with the Township of Wellesley for their games to be played in St. Clements.

Brock Gerber, assistant coach and GM of the Applejacks, who compete in the Mid-western Ontario Jr. C Hockey League, says it will be “business as normal” for the team in St. Clements, while they will meeting with the township in the second week of July to work out logistics.

“Obviously it wasn’t an easy thing to hear,” said Gerber of the arena closure.

“I think it caught everybody off guard, and blindsided everybody in the community, and it really affects other groups.”

Gerber added that some of the adult recreation leagues that have been operating at the Wellesley arena for over 30 years will have trouble finding ice time.

David Dienesch, president of the Twin Centre Minor Hockey Association, posted a letter on the organization’s official website on Friday, June 29.

Dienesch says the league has been assured by the township that the “majority of our requirements for ice availability can accommodated out of the St. Clements arena for the coming season.”

“Twin Centre Minor Hockey Association's opinion is that the township repair the roof to ensure continued access to the facility, not only for this winter but also going forward until there is either a renovation done to bring the arena up-to-date or a new arena is completed and ready for use,” said Dienesch.