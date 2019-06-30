Vulnerable investors need protections: IIROC

"And I think that's inherently a tricky question."

But Kriegler says there's also evidence, from one of Canada's largest groups representing older people, that there is need for some sort of protection for seniors.

He cites an estimate from the Canadian Association for Retired Persons that about one-in-five older Canadians are subject to elder financial abuse and notes that dementia may also reduce the abilities of people as they age.

Immigrants are another potentially vulnerable group, although IIROC hasn't collected information on that front.

"We didn't address that question in the survey work," Kriegler says. "It would be speculation but I think reasonable speculation."

In fact, he says, all of the issues are likely magnified when a client is uncomfortable or unfamiliar with the system and that's one reason IIROC wants to tread carefully in conjunction with other Canadian regulatory bodies.

They would include the CSA members and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association, another of the financial industry's self-regulating organizations.

The survey, conducted by The Strategic Counsel, involved 1,000 people selected from IIROC's online advisory pool of 10,000 investors.

Besides support for establishing a trusted contact, the Strategic Counsel survey of 1,000 people found 89 per cent of respondents supported giving investment advisers and firms the ability to put a "temporary hold" on account activity.

Support was also high (86 per cent) for providing a regulatory "safe harbour" to protect investment advisers who second-guess a client's instructions, either by placing a temporary hold or consulting the trusted contact.

"I think investment dealers want regulatory certainty and that's what's behind the whole safeharbour idea," Kriegler says. "This gives them the cover to take the right actions on behalf of the client."

By The Canadian Press