Two Kitchener men dead after train collides with vehicle in Innerkip

Two Kitchener men are dead after a train collided with a vehicle in Innerkip Sunday.

Cole Bey, 27, of Kitchener, was pronounced dead in hospital shortly after the crash. The passenger, Raymond Friolet, 26, of Kitchener, died as well in the crash.

According to Oxford County OPP, the train was travelling westbound on the rail line when it struck the motor vehicle on George Street.

OPP Traffic Collision Investigators attended the scene and will assist with the investigation.