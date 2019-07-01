Waterloo Region’s MobilityPlus service getting four new low-floor buses

WATERLOO REGION — Four low-floor mini buses are welcome additions to Waterloo Region's MobilityPlus fleet.

The new mini buses use a deployable ramp similar to those on regular Grand River Transit buses, making it easy for people who use a wheelchair or other mobility device to board.

"It's much more accessible," said Neil Malcolm, assistant director. "I think it's a good change all around for the customers and operators as well."

All the current MobilityPlus buses have a mechanical lift at the back for wheelchairs and a couple steps at the front for other riders.

The ramp buses are far easier for everyone to get on, and Grand River Transit plans to move to this style as vehicles are replaced or service expanded.

"It's a very level ramp once it's sitting on the curb," Malcolm said.

There are other advantages. The ramp takes less time to deploy to speed up loading and unloading compared to a lift, saving time for passengers and boosting the service's efficiency.

The ramps also require less costly maintenance. While the low-floor buses are more expensive upfront ($170,000 compared to $145,000 for a lift bus), the region expects savings with vehicle upkeep will help offset that cost.

Regional council approved Wednesday an order of four new low-floor buses, which are expected to be delivered in September.

Last year, MobilityPlus provided just over 200,000 rides.