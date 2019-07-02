Women injured when gun shots fired on Paulander Drive in Kitchener

KITCHENER — A 21-year-old woman was injured early Tuesday after she was hit by a gun shot at a housing complex on Paulander Drive.
Police said two men fired shots into a group of people who were standing outside 60 Paulander Dr. at 2:30 a.m.
A woman was injured. She was treated and released from hospital.
Police said two men left in a dark-coloured SUV toward Lawrence Avenue.
Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said the shooting appears to be targeted.
The housing complex on Paulander is located off Victoria Street near Westmount Road.
Police tape marked an area near the Paulander Community Group Centre on Tuesday.
The area was fairly quiet Tuesday morning with two police cruisers in parking lot and plainclothes detectives talking to residents in the complex.
Police had been called to the area on Sunday afternoon after a fight between two men. No one was hurt.
A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.
A young person ran off before police arrived.
Tuesday's shooting occurred about a week after the most recent shooting in Kitchener.
On June 24, three people were injured after shots were fired outside a plaza on Fairway Road near Wilson Avenue.
Police said a fight began among three men and then a fourth man fired shots. Two women who were injured were innocent bystanders.
One woman was treated at hospital and released, while the other remains in a local hospital. A man who was shot was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 2375 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
lmonteiro@therecord.com
