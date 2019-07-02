ATM stolen from New Hamburg Community Centre over weekend

An automated teller machine(ATM) was stolen from the New Hamburg Community Centre over the long weekend, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say that the ATM was stolen from the grounds of the New Hamburg Community Centre sometime overnight on Sunday June 30 to Monday July 1.

An undisclosed quantity of cash was inside the ATM, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is asked to contact Police or Crime Stoppers.