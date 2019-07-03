Wilmot man wins $150,000 in Bigger Spin instant game

A Wilmot man is $150,000 richer after winning The Bigger Spin instant game.
"This feels pretty amazing," said Robert Girodat, who said he used his father-in-law's favourite numbers.
The 71-year-old added that he also plays Lotto Max and Lotto 6-49, as he picked up his winnings from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Prize Centre in Toronto.
Girodat, a retired toolmaker, said he "couldn't believe it" when he scanned his ticket while at the store.
The married father and grandfather plans to pay off some bills, complete some house renovations, and share his winnings with his family.
