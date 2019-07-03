Wilmot man wins $150,000 in Bigger Spin instant game

A Wilmot man is $150,000 richer after winning The Bigger Spin instant game.

"This feels pretty amazing," said Robert Girodat, who said he used his father-in-law's favourite numbers.

The 71-year-old added that he also plays Lotto Max and Lotto 6-49, as he picked up his winnings from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Prize Centre in Toronto.

Girodat, a retired toolmaker, said he "couldn't believe it" when he scanned his ticket while at the store.