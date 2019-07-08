WHAT’S GOING ON HERE: Self storage facility Development off Highway 7/8 in Kitchener

Drivers over the Highway 7/8 overpass can see a new footprint for a large building in the industrial area, just south of the Courtland Avenue exit on Overland Drive.

A new 120,000-square-foot, three-storey Apple Self Storage facility that’s now underway represents a $20-million investment according to David Allan, a company director responsible for development, acquisitions and marketing.

Commercial usage of storage facilities is growing, with some occupied as much as 70 per cent by business, according to Allan.

What used to be regarded as dimly lit places where people put their things and didn’t use them are actually becoming living and breathing warehouse facilities that provide flexibility for business.

Workspaces are changing, with more people are working from home, and bricks and mortar are being replaced by websites. Yet there’s still a need for warehousing, Allan said.

These days, storage facilities accept shipments of skids and pallets and people come to pick and pack orders, then ship them, he said, adding that the new Kitchener facility will offer 750 climate-controlled units with a small business centre on site.

Allan expects about 40 per cent of it will be used as “flex-space” for commercial purposes.

Given the prominence of the new location, Allan said Apple Self Storage — which operates numerous facilities in three provinces — intends to make it a showpiece.

It’s a sign of a growing economy and things to come, as the company obviously wouldn’t make such an investment if it didn’t see business potential in the area, Allan said.

“A lot of our facilities are for things people use everyday, or at least every week, and they really do give people the ability to work.”