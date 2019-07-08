Farm market freshness now at your fingertips in Waterloo region

There’s a variety of homegrown produce available in the Waterloo region, but there are also a variety of reasons that prevent people from accessing it.

Time, for most people, is chief among them. Lack of mobility and transportation are also factors.

Come July 15, however, everyone in Canada will have products from more than 20 local vendors at their fingertips.

Mrs. Grocery, an online, same-day delivery service rolled out in more than 60 Canadian markets, will serve as a “one-stop shop,” according to Todd and Dana Machin of Elora, who plan on working with dozens of small producers in their newly acquired territory of Centre Wellington and Waterloo Region.

“People will have access to multiple vendors at one time,” said Machin. “What we’re trying to do is create a quality-driven food supply that focuses on making shopping local as convenient as possible, by increasing collaboration between small businesses and local farmers.”

After being out of a job for the first time in 18 years, Todd drove for Uber Eats and realized the potential of a delivery service in today’s society. He also saw an untapped market for small businesses, especially those in rural areas looking to branch out.

The Machins say some local vendors have pulled out of traditional farmers’ markets due to high overhead costs and the time commitment involved.

They say those who’ve come on board with Mrs. Grocery, based out of Amherst, N.S., see the online option as a no-brainer that can help bring their products to the national marketplace. Compared to some delivery services that charge vendors up to 30 per cent of sales, Mrs. Grocery is relatively low-cost, taking just 10 per cent.

“The experience of going to a market is a great thing, but there’s a lot of people leaning to online and delivery service as well,” Machin said.

Some local vendors already reach customers in western Canada and other parts of the world, but local residents can’t take the LRT out to a farm store in Heidelberg or St. Jacobs, and many don’t have access to a car.