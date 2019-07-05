NSLC asks province for $3 million to prepare cannabis shops for edibles

HALIFAX—Less than a year after retrofitting 12 liquor stores to prepare for cannabis legalization, the province is preparing to spend an estimated $3 million to alter the new pot shops again before edibles hit the market later this year.

Karen Casey, the minister in charge of liquor and cannabis sales, said the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) needed about $11 million last year to add cannabis boutiques to existing liquor stores and establish one stand-alone cannabis store in Halifax.

Casey told reporters Thursday that the province and its crown corporation couldn’t have prepared for edibles last year because they were “charting new territory and did not know how much space for sure that we would need.”

Also, Health Canada hadn’t created the regulations for edibles yet and the NSLC only had the mandate for selling cannabis flowers.