Ontario's decision to repeal 'ineffective' Toxics Reduction Act kills voluntary reduction program

Currently, facilities in specific sectors were required to report the use and creation of toxic substances to the provincial TRA program as well as the National Pollutant Release Inventory (NPRI) program under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act.

The TRA was designed to fill the gaps left behind by the NPRI, focusing on prevention and reduction.

The national program serves as an open, high-level database that tracks the release of toxic substances into the environment and is to be used to inform decision making or developing a reduction strategy.

In and of itself, the NPRI is not a toxic reduction management program and the thresholds are not related to safe toxic levels.

While the provincial program was limited to a set number and type of industries, reporting to the national inventory is mandatory to any company that meets a toxic substance threshold based on mass, concentration or specific activities.

There are a number of differences between the provincial and federal programs.

According the current provincial government, the TRA was “ineffective and has not achieved meaningful reductions,” where preliminary results indicate an overall 0.04 per cent reduction of toxic substances used, created and released.

But according to the 2017 Minister’s report on Toxics Reductions, the reduction was a lot more significant.

There was:

• Seven per cent decrease in the use of toxic substances.

• Two per cent decrease in the creation of toxic substances.

• Nine per cent decrease in the amount of toxic substances contained in products between 2015 and 2016.

• Two per cent reduction of toxic substances released into the air, land and water during the same time period.

The provincial government is repealing the Toxics Reduction Act, axing a voluntary reduction program that empowered you to see what toxins are used in the industrial facilities in your neighbourhood — and what they planned to do to reduce them. A Toxic Decision takes an in-depth look at the impacts of the act's repeal and the program's cancellation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally published July 15, 2019.