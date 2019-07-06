Kitchener's Sarah Pavan helps make Canadian beach volleyball history with gold at worlds

Sarah Pavan continues to add to her personal resume, while this time making Canadian history in the process.

Kitchener's Pavan and partner Melissa Humana-Paredes, became Canada’s first ever world beach volleyball champions on Saturday July 6, beating an American duo in Hamburg, Germany.

As a result of the gold medal, Pavan and Humana-Paredes, who hails from Toronto, also qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Pavan, 32, finished fifth at the Rio Olympics with former partner Heather Bansley.

The duo, who ranked sixth entering the world championship, beat fifth-ranked Americans April Ross and Alexandra Klineman in two sets(23-21, 23-21) to capture the title.

Humana-Paredes, 26, and Pavan previously finished fourth at the 2017 beach volleyball worlds which was Canada’s best result at the time. In 2018, Pavan and Humana-Paredes became the first gold medallists in Commonwealth Games beach volleyball history.

Pavan, whose legend grew from her time at Forest Heights Collegiate in the early 2000’s as an indoor volleyball star, switched to beach volleyball in 2013. Her number still hangs from the rafters in Forest Heights’ gymnasium.

Forest Heights alum @SarahPavan of Kitchener is a world champ. https://t.co/quNfVqCCnE — Jordan Ercit (@JordanErcit) July 6, 2019

2020 will be Pavan’s second Olympic experience.