‘Nothing lasts forever’: Wellesley council votes to move forward with new arena

Wellesley Township council narrowly agreed to move forward with plans to build a new arena Tuesday evening.

Councillors voted 3-2 in favour of moving forward with drawings of a new arena to replace the aging current Wellesley Arena, which was closed indefinitely two weeks ago.

“We have to think about the needs we have today … but we have to think about the future too. We can’t just throw money away right now and that’s exactly what we’ll be doing if we keep patching this arena,” said Mayor Joe Nowak before the final vote.

Technically, council voted in favour of spending up to $150,000 from the federal tax grant fund to pay for drawings of an arena, which would be built at the Wellesley Township Parkland at Queens Bush and Hutchison roads.

Council needed to make a decision fast, as they were told by Kitchener-Conestoga MPP Mike Harris Jr. that a new round of infrastructure funding would be available in November, but plans are required to be “shovel ready.” The funding would cover two thirds of the total cost of the township's plans are approved.

Even if the township is unsuccessful in securing the funding, Nowak said he's confident that the township and community will be able to come together to fund it locally.

The Wellesley Arena has been a source of contention in Wellesley since the township announced that it will be closed for the 2019-2020 season due to issues with the roof. These issues aren’t new, however. The township has been dealing with the aging roof structure since at least 2002. In 2002, a coating was spread over the entire roof area. There was repair work done on the roof in 2007, as well as 2012. In 2013, a structural review revealed that the roof coating was delaminating in certain areas of the roof. In 2014, it was coated again. In 2014, after solar panels were installed, it was determined that there was no imminent danger. In 2016, the roof began to start developing leaks.

In 2019, a structural review revealed that the building would be unsafe for the 2019-2020 ice season.

Not all were in agreement with the plans to build a new arena, however. Councillors Shelley Wagner and Carl Smit voted against moving forward with the plans, arguing that the township should explore more options when it comes to fixing the arena, which was built in 1977.