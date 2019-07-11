Police investigate sexual assault of young child in Kitchener

KITCHENER — Police are investigating a second report this week of a sexual assault involving a young child.

The latest assault happened on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on Westmount Road between Victoria Street and Highland Road. Waterloo Regional Police say a child was walking on a sidewalk when he was "inappropriately touched by an unknown male."

Police describe the suspect as a man with a dark complexion, between 25 and 30 years of age with a medium build and black hair. He was wearing a grey tank top and a red/white shirt or scarf. Police have released a photo of a man they want to identify in connection to the assault.

"At this time investigators do not believe this incident is linked to the other incident that occurred over the weekend," said Const. Ashley Dietrich, with Waterloo Regional Police.

Earlier this week, police were canvassing the area of Brybeck Crescent where a four-year-old girl was reported to have been sexually assaulted on Saturday evening in a common area of an apartment building.

Police describe the suspect in that assault as a white man, approximately five feet 10 inches to six feet tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a white baseball hat and a grey stripped T-shirt. Police released a video of a man they want to identify in connection to the assault.

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8347 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

