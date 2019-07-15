Former Waterloo-Oxford student dies in Northern Ontario plane crash

A plane crash in Northern Ontario has claimed the life of a former Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School student.
Adam Hobbs is one of two people who died as a result of crash in Hawk Junction just northeast of Lake Superior on Thursday, July 11. Hobbs was piloting the plane.
Bob Gregorini, Hobbs’ co-worker with Hawk Air, a remote fly-in fishing company based out of Wawa, also died in the crash.
The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed their deaths that day, while the cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.
The OPP told the New Hamburg Independent they wouldn't officially release the names the deceased individuals until a post-mortem is completed.
On Friday, July 12, Hawk Air confirmed both deaths on their Facebook page, while tributes and posts continue to pour in.
"We flew with Adam less than two weeks ago - wonderful young man," wrote Facebook user Jim Everett. "Our thoughts and prayers for the Hawk Air Crew and their families."
Hobbs and Gregorini, who were flying in a De Havilland Beaver took off from Hawk Lake while their destination was Oba Lake, about 100 kilometres north.
According to Hobbs' Facebook page, he attended W-O and Conestoga College.
Several sources indicate that no fire was caused as a result of the crash, but the impact was significant.
The crash closed parts of Montgomery Avenue in Hawk Junction, which is located about 250 kilometres north of Sault St. Marie.
Hawk Air, a family-run company, has provided fly-in fishing vacations for 30 years with their Beaver, Turbine Otter, and Cessna 180, while they operate 16 outpost camps in Northern Ontario.
