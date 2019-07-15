Former Waterloo-Oxford student dies in Northern Ontario plane crash

A plane crash in Northern Ontario has claimed the life of a former Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School student.

Adam Hobbs is one of two people who died as a result of crash in Hawk Junction just northeast of Lake Superior on Thursday, July 11. Hobbs was piloting the plane.

Bob Gregorini, Hobbs’ co-worker with Hawk Air, a remote fly-in fishing company based out of Wawa, also died in the crash.

The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed their deaths that day, while the cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.