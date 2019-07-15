Demolition of long-vacant Kitchener buildings begins

KITCHENER — Two derelict buildings that have sat vacant in a Kitchener neighbourhood for more than a decade are being demolished.

The demolition began Monday and is expected to last all week, said Gloria MacNeil, Kitchener's director of bylaw enforcement.

Kitchener ordered the buildings demolished in January after an engineer's report commissioned by the city determined it wasn't worth repairing them.

Neighbours in the Central Frederick neighbourhood have complained for years about the neglected state of the brick buildings, which sit side by side at the corner of Samuel and Brubacher streets.