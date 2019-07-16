Kitchener's IMPACT19 seeks crowdfunding to help cover funding cuts

Kitchener’s IMPACT19 Theatre Festival has launched a crowdfunding campaign which organizers say will be more important than ever to help recoup the loss of at least $70,000 in provincial funding that's forced the cancellation of several performances from this fall’s program.

The festival, which serves as a showcase for marginalized and racialized artists from both local and international communities, learned earlier this year it wouldn’t be getting a $70,000 Celebrate Ontario grant that’s accounted for about 20 per cent of its budget in the past.

Festival founder and artistic director Majdi Bou-Matar said the grant is usually confirmed in April and concerned organizers began making calls to Ontario's Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport in May. However it wasn’t until the second week of June that he and many other event organizers across Ontario were informed they wouldn’t be getting the money they’d come to rely upon.

“It’s been devastating and we’ve been scrambling since we’ve heard the news to find ways to react and proceed,” said Bou-Matar, adding that contracts have been signed, hotel rooms and venues are booked and staff and volunteers are in place for IMPACT19, which runs from Sept. 24 to 29 in Downtown Kitchener.

— Majdi Bou-Matar, IMPACT founder and artistic director

The ‘Help Us Make an Impact’ crowdfunding campaign launched Tuesday on Indiegogo with a goal of raising $30,000 by Aug. 31. During the course of the last three crowdfunding campaigns, the community has contributed $42,431 to help MT (Multicultural Theatre) Space grow, a press release issued Tuesday said.

However, festival organizers said they were forced to make the difficult but necessary decision to cut two international productions and one national production from this fall’s program. MT Space’s very own production of AMAL, a story about a separated family of Syrian refugees, is also being cut to help “maintain a healthy budget.”

Bou-Matar said organizers are still uncertain of the status of an Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund grant of about $15,000. The Ontario Arts Council also provides funding but has slashed 10 per cent from its events and attractions grants. In total, IMPACT stands to lose close to $100,000 from its operating budget at a time when the festival is coming together.

“It’s not easy for us to adjust, so we’re trying our best and we are unfortunately today, trying to salvage,” Bou-Matar said.

It can be a delicate balance bringing in a show from Lebanon or Morocco, or co-ordinating with a production company from Montreal, he said, adding that it’s important such performances are presented in a professional and dignified manner.

Bou-Matar, who also founded the MT Space, said the festival isn’t just about importing talent, but creating markets for local productions. It can be especially tough to cancel local performances because the festival is where national and international presenters come to see them.