Kitchener man missing in northern Ontario

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing Kitchener man whose vehicle was found damaged in northern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle belonging to 41-year-old Brendan Wood was found July 9, damaged and on a sideroad off Highway 66 near Matachewan, nearly four hours north of Sudbury.

Const. Adam Gauthier said Wood's car looked as if it had hit a moose.

Police are trying to locate Wood to make sure he is OK. Wood is described as Caucasian, five feet eight inches tall with a thin build and shoulder-length red, shaggy hair. He has a beard and green eyes.