J&P Grocery in downtown Kitchener is closing its doors

KITCHENER — Downtown Kitchener's J&P Grocery is closing after more than two years in business.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the store abruptly announced it was closing its doors permanently by the end of the day.

"We regret the sudden nature of our closing but we are moving on to take care of ourselves, each other and our family," the post said.

The store, located at Queen Street North along Goudies Lane, is owned and operated by couple Johnny Kent and Sarah Pepper, who have years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry.

Related Content Grocery store opening in downtown Kitchener this fall

"It's the best decision for us and our family and our business at this time," Pepper said in an interview Tuesday. "We're just going to move on and forward; we are not sure with what."

The duo told The Record back in 2016 that the lack of grocery stores in the downtown had prompted them to take on the project. The store offered up everyday and specialty items, had a commercial catering kitchen and a café.

"We renovated the whole place, we put all we can into this space," Pepper said Tuesday. "We worked as hard as we can; we're so proud of it. We don't have any regrets and we're just glad to have been able to contribute to the vibrancy of downtown for the time that we did."

The store was busy with customers on Tuesday afternoon — many of them saying goodbye to store staff and shopping for sale and clearance items.

KW Campol, who is a co-owner of Coven, a vegan deli, grocery and bakery based in Hamilton, was also at the store packing up the products Coven was selling at the Kitchener store.

"It's super sad that it's closing," Campol said. "They provided the foundation for us to be able to invest in Kitchener."