Local girls' softball team qualifies for national championship

UTM Revolution 2K4 qualified for the U16 Girl's National Softball Championship this past weekend with a 3rd place finish at the National Qualifier tournament in Stratford.

UTM Revolution's 2K4 program is based in the Kitchener-Waterloo area, and is made up of players born in 2004, the athletes are almost exclusively from the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Earning a berth in the National Championship was a goal during the pre-season, and the team has participated in several top tournaments this season to prepare for the qualifier that occurred last weekend. Overall on the weekend the team reached the playoff bracket following a 3-1 won/loss record in pool play.

Three additional wins on Saturday/Sunday helped secure a spot in the National Championship being held in Calgary this August. UTM will now focus their attention on the Ontario provincial championship in two weeks, and off the field the team will begin preparations for the trip to Calgary. The team will be looking to local business for sponsorship and support as attending a large event like this across the country comes with many expenses.